Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela shared a news piece that has made his fans sad. The actor took to social media and shared that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Along with that, he wrote that is currently quarantined at home.

He also mentioned that he is showing mild symptoms. Read on to know what he wrote below.

Sharing his health update on Instagram, Varun Tej Konidela‘s post read, “Earlier today I tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. I am currently quarantined at home taking the necessary precautions. I’ll be back soon. Thank you for all your love.”

Replying to Varun Tej Konidela’s post many of his colleagues and followers wished him a speedy recovery. Many took to the photo sharing app writing “Get well soon” “Take care anna” and more.

Varun recently started preparing for his next film, “F3”. This film is a sequel to the hit comedy “F2: Fun And Frustration”, which released last year. “F3” also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Venkatesh Daggubati and Mehreen Pirzadaa in pivotal roles.

In August this year, Varun Tej Konidela amassed over 2 millions followers on social media. He shared a video expressing his happiness on the achievement. Towards the end of the clip, a text reading “I love you 2” appears. He captioned the video, “2 million! Thank you for all the love and support!” (Inputs from IANS)

