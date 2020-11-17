Tamil actor Thavasi, who is known for his roles in films like Sundarapandian, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Rajini Murugan and others is currently unwell. The actor has cancer and is now receiving treatment for the same at a hospital.

Recently, the actor shared a video of him appealing to his fans and colleagues to help him with the treatment. The actor look s unrecognizable and weak in the video.

As reported by Galatta, in the video actor Thavasi is heard saying, “In a career spanning over 30 years, I have acted in movies starting from Kizhakku Cheemaiyile to Annaatthe. I never thought I’d be affected by such a disease. I am not able to do anything. I am not able to talk properly. I request all my fellow actors in the industry and the people of the state to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting.”

Thavasi’s son also took to Twitter, asking for help. He even posted a then and now picture that will break your heart.

Following this appeal, many from the Tamil film industry have responded in the positive. A Twitter user shared that actor Vijay Sethupathi will be donating Rs 1 lakh for Thavasi’s treatment against cancer. The user also mentioned that actor Soori had contributed Rs 20 Thousand for the same.

As per reports, Actor Sivakarthikeyan has asked his fan club’s head, Mohan, to handover in person an amount of Rs 25,000 to actor Thavasi for his hospitalization.

While many from the industry are extending a helping hand, many fans of the actor and users on Twitter are sharing the news of his illness. One user wrote, “Tamil Actor #Thavasi who has done lot of support roles is having a serious medical condition. Hope #NadigarSangam and other celebrities will show their support and extend helping hand to him”

Another social media tweeted, “Kollywood arena is a great trade & business centre for the bigshots but the actor like #Thavasi sir will not be paid more. Requesting all the actors who gets paid in huge amount to step forward and hep your fellow actor.” A third commented, “DMK MLA Dr.Saravanan admitted Actor Mr.Thavasi who is suffering from cancer in his hospital and has decided to bear all the costs under his Surya trust….This was done after actor Mr. Thavasi’s video asking for monetary help went viral on social media”

Kollywood arena is a great trade & business centre for the bigshots but the actor like #Thavasi sir will not be paid more. Requesting all the actors who gets paid in huge amount to step forward and hep your fellow actor. Thankyou #VijaySethupathi #Sivakarthikeyan 💗 — Che_Guevera_Dev (@nikhzofficial) November 17, 2020 Please pray for everyone actor thavasi.. pic.twitter.com/2N6gqZehpK — Udhay (@Udhayakumar53) November 17, 2020 DMK MLA Dr.Saravanan admitted Actor Mr.Thavasi who is suffering from cancer in his hospital and has decided to bear all the costs under his Surya trust….This was done after actor Mr.Thavasi’s video asking for monetary help went viral on social media — அறிவியல் அரசன் (@scikings) November 17, 2020

Talking about actor Thavasi’s health, the actor could not even swallow saliva due to cancer. But now, he is currently recovering under the care of Dr Saravanan’s treatment. He also believes that he will return to normal soon and has a tube has been fixed in his throat.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery.

