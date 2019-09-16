Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: The Makers Of Chiranjeevi Starrer Roped In 17 VFX Studios Costing THIS Huge Amount?

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is in news all over following all right reasons. Post gaining appreciations for the film’s motion posters and teaser, the makers will finally be unveiling the trailer of the magnum opus this Wednesday.

The makers are all busy these days with the post-production work and are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to visual effects.

Reportedly, Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company has spent around a whopping amount of 45 Crores for the film’s visual effects.

If reports are to be believed, the makers have roped in 17 VFX Studios from across the world to assure that they give complete justice to the visuals in the periodic venture.

It was last week when the makers announced the date of the trailer release, as their tweet read:

Talking about the Chiranjeevi starrer, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia along with others in major roles.

The film is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narsimha Reddy from Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Directed by Sudheer Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film will hit big screens on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!