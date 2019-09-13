Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Allu Sirish Was Starstruck After Meeting Legends Amitabh Bachchan & Chiranjeevi

Amitabh Bachchan’s South debut film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is making all the right kind of noises. Bachchan and South superstar Chiranjeevi will be coming together on the big screen for the first time and the fans cannot contain their excitement for this union regardless of the fact that Big B will have a special appearance in it.

Recently, Tollywood star Allu Sirish also paid a visit on the sets of the film and had a major fan moment after meeting the two legends.

Allu Sirish took to his Instagram to share a picture with Big B and Chiranjeevi. He expressed his excitement and captioned the image as, “Some moments freeze in time. My moment, with the two legends: Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu & Amitabh Bachchan Saab on the sets of Syeraa Narasimha Reddy. Lucky & blessed! :) ” In the picture, Allu Sirish is caught in a black tee and grey pants, while the two Legends Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi are both in their character costumes from the film. Check out the picture below:

Talking about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the magnum opus is produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film portrays the story of India’s “first revolution against the British” using heavy guerrilla techniques. Set in 1850s, Amitabh Bachchan plays a guru to Chiranjeevi’s character, freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The music of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics have been written by Seetharama Sastry.

The film will be released in four languages – Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil and it set to hit the theatres on October 2.

