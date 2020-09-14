Tamil actor Suriya is in legal trouble. The South superstar’s comments against the conduction of NEET medical entrance test has drawn the ire of the judiciary system. Judge SM Subramaniam, of the Madras High Court, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, AP Sahi seeking contempt proceedings for Suriya’s objectionable references.

The judge states the statement made by Suriya amounts to contempt of court. This is because it questions the integrity and devotion of the judges and the judicial system of the country. He also said that such statements are threatening the public’s confidence in the judicial system.

In the statement, released on Sunday, Suriya strongly criticized the need of having the NEET exam in these adverse conditions imposed by the coronavirus lockdown. He added that he wondered how students could be expected to bravely step out and write an exam when judges conduct their duty via video conferencing from their homes.

Suriya, via his statement, also expressed grief over three students from humble backgrounds ending their lives due to fear and pressure ahead of the medical entrance test. One of his statements read, “While fearing for their lives amid corona pandemic and delivering justice via video conferencing, the court orders students to go without fear and write the exams.”

Given the above statement, Justice SM Subramaniam wrote a letter to the Chief Justice AP Sahi. His letter read, “The statement reveals that the Hon’ble Judges are afraid of their own life and rendering justice through video conferencing. While so, they have no morale to pass orders directing the students to appear for NEET exam without fear”.

Terming the NEET as a ‘Manu Neethi test’, Suriya claims that it denies poor students opportunities and also takes away their lives.

