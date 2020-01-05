Superstar Rajinikanth Heaps Praises For Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

With just 4 days left for the release of A R Murgadoss’s much anticipated Darbar, the lead star of the action thriller, Rajinikanth and the entire team of the magnum opus are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film.

The legendary actor, who was all present in Hyderabad for the film’s pre-release event, spoke a few words about Mani Ratnam’s directorial, Pooniyin Selvan.

Rajinikanth who shares a great rapport with Mani Ratnam had praises for the latter’s dream project Ponniyin Selvan starring Aishwarya Rai in a key role. The veteran actor was all praises for his producer Allirajah Subasakaran who is bankrolling both Darbar and Ponniyin Selvan under his production banner Lyca Productions.

As per a report from cineglitz.com, Rajinikanth was quoted saying that Alliraj Subasakaran is bankrolling some huge projects and his next Ponniyin Selvan, which is being helmed by Mani Ratnam, is going to be a majestic film similar to likes of Baahubali.

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan, the film has been in buzz for a long time. The Mani Ratnam directorial is one of the most anticipated releases.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on a classic novel with the same name. The period drama has a stellar cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amala Paul, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Jyotika.

The film went on floors last month in Thailand. It is jointly produced under Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies banner.

Talking about Rajinikanth’s Darbar, the film has actress Nayanthara as its leading lady. The film will hit big screens on 9th January in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

