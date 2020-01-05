Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Hubby Nick Jonas Welcome New Year On A Beachy Note!

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is grateful to start the year of 2020 with her friends and family around her. She is currently on a beach vacation mode and has shared a few pictures from her getaway on social media.

In one of the images, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s husband Nick Jonas is seen planting a kiss on her cheek. Isn’t it romantic?

“Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on Instagram.

During Christmas time, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were holidaying in the snow-covered Mammoth Lakes in California.

“From the snow to the ocean,” Nick captioned his latest picture wherein he along with Priyanka are seen sitting beside each other and enjoying the blue waves of the ocean.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be seen in the much-anticipated film in collaboration with Indian-American actor-writer, Mindy Kaling. She will also essay the role of guru Osho’s former close aide, Ma Anand Sheela in her biopic directed by Barry Levinson.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also star in Netflix adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s The White Tiger, with Rajkummar Rao and plans to come out with a book next year, which marks 16 years of her career in movies and 20 years of her winning the Miss World title.

