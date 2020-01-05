Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Visits India, Attends Dalai Lama’s Session in Bihar

Veteran actor Richard Gere is in India and during his stint, he attended the Dalai Lama’s session in Bihar.

According to reports, Gere attended the Tibetan spiritual leader’s session at Kalachakra ground in Bodh Gaya on Friday.

A lot of pictures are doing the rounds on the internet in which the Hollywood star is seen wearing a black coat and a blue muffler.

The 70-year-old is known for his roles in movies “Pretty Woman”, “Primal Fear” and “Unfaithful”.

Hollywood star Gere is also expecting his second child with wife Alejandra.

Gere has been in India several times over the past decade.

