Sulthan First Look Out! Karthi With A Whip In His Hand Is Full With Rage

Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi starrer Sulthan’s first look is finally here. Karthi took to social media to unveil the first look today. The actor is seen in an intense look in the film. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo fame, the much awaited film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. Karthi’s first action-packed look from the film will leave you asking more about his role. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

Sharing the poster on Twitter on Monday, the actor wrote, “Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook.”

Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/9dkfwmBdo0 — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 26, 2020

Advertisement

Presenting the poster of Sulthan, SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures said the film is “a complete family & action entertainer.”

Presenting the first look of #Sulthan . A complete family & action entertainer on the way!! #JaiSulthan pic.twitter.com/7Y2wgE2z7x — S.R.Prabhu (@prabhu_sr) October 26, 2020

Sulthan is currently in the post-production stage. Karthi has termed this movie as his “biggest production so far.” The actor had tweeted earlier, “And it’s a wrap!! From the day we heard the idea three years back till today, the story continues to excite us. It’s one of my biggest productions so far. I thank the entire team for slogging it through and giving their best.”

Rashmika Mandanna is seen as the female lead in Sulthan, and the film marks her debut in the Tamil film industry. Taking to social media, she also wrote, “First look of #Sulthan .. @Karthi_Offl sir.. offffooo.. you look super scary ya.” (sic)

Rashmika Mandanna also wrote, “A few words about #Sulthan is that it’s my first Tamil film and since I was a little girl dad and I have watched so many Tamil films and it feels surreal that now I get to work with such big and yet humble and wonderful people.. I am truly greatful for all that I have right now.”

How excited are you for Rashmika Mandanna and Karthi starrer Sulthan? Do let us know your views via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

Must Read: Laxmmi Bomb Producer Tusshar Kapoor On #BoycottLaxmmiBomb Trend: “I Rather Focus On Positivity…”, EXCLUSIVE!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube