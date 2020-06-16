Rashmika Mandanna Pens A Heartwarming Note About Her Dad: “It Took Me Years To Understand My Father’s Way Of Showing Emotions”

Young actress Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll in her career. The actress kickstarted the year on a good note with 2 back to back hits in the form of Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu, and Bheeshma with Nithiin. The actress these days is quite busy spending quality time with her family.

Rashmika Mandanna who is quite active on Instagram with over a whopping 7 Million followers, never fails to turn head with her adorable pictures. The chirpy actress yesterday took to her handle to share an adorable picture with her father along with a heartfelt note on the latter.

Rashmika Mandanna’s in her note stated how dads may appear tough and too strict, and how they do not agree with some of our decisions and choices. But behind all that there’s a reason, the reason that they care for us and only want good to happen for us.

Rashmika Mandanna’s note read, “Dads…. ah, what can I tell .. well my dad… he always told me that he had a dream about me as a baby with long hair, big eyes, long nose, and dancing on his tummy with anklets two days before I was born. Ahhh. When I was a baby he’d always be away with business and then came a time where I was in hostel most of my life after that came UG and PG where I was away studying.. and I got into films… now I am his business partner.. but through it all, he has been a pillar. We don’t share too much we share just enough to know that we love each other and he knows I will always be his pillar and he will be mine.”

“Why I am saying this, is because I know a lot of you there feel that there is some distance with the fathers and us. But the thing is, if you could see what is there in their minds .. you’ll always be the biggest pillar in you papa bears’ lives. They are away working their heads off -For us They are mostly strict about some of our choices -Because they want the best for us They don’t show out their emotions very often -Cz somehow the society has always told men that only the weak show their emotions out. Can they love their children equally as the mums?YES! It took me years to understand my father’s way of showing emotions. If you ask me who I love more? Mum or dad? What do you think my answer is?” added Dear Comrade actress.

Apart from spending time with her family, Rashmika Mandanna is also busy taking lessons in Chittor accent for her role in her next film, the much in talks Pushpa. The film has Allu Arjun in lead opposite Rashmika.

