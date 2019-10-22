Stand Up Comedian Sudarshan Rangaprasad Gets Death Threats From Fans Of KGF Star Yash

Popular Kannada stand-up comedian Sudarshan Rangaprasad has been having sleepless nights from the past number of days following death threats which he has been receiving from fans of KGF star Yash.

As per a report from IB Times, Yash fans want the comedian to remove a particular video from youtube which was shot two years ago in which Sudharshan had mimicked dialogues of the KGF actor.

The comedian following threats has lodged a police complaint at Bengaluru Cyber Cell. Sudarshan even requested Yash’s fans to stop harassing him, but all his pleas fell in deaf ears.

Sudarshan took his social media account to apologize Yash fans, as the comedian took on his Instagram handle to write

” In the two-year-old video, I used Yash’s dialogue to make a comedy about how our college and family talk about Anno. I was also a fan of Yash’s acting.

The video is misunderstood and Is so badly, it’s not my fault. Please take the joke as a joke. SMS and life threats from Yash fans are getting worse for me and my family. Even Yash does not admire such behavior from his fans. Please understand, Yash Fans, I do not intend to hurt or disrespect anyone. once again apologize. Thank you, 🙏✌ … Sudarshan.”

Yash and Sudarshan have worked together in filmmaker Pavan Wadeyar’s 2013 released Kannada film Googly which has actress Kriti Kharbanda as the leading lady.

