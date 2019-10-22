The Kapil Sharma Show: Shooter Dadis Threatens Kapil After He Asks If They Carry Guns With Them

Last week, the cast of Housefull 4 came to The Kapil Sharma Show. Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda and Chunky Panday graced the show with their presence. The cast had one hell of a time and Akshay was seen pulling Chunky’s leg.

This week the cast of Saand Ki Aankh including Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar Viineet Kumar Singh and shooter dadi’s, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar are coming to tickle our laughing bones.

Kapil asked dadi’s if they watch the show to which they replied, of course, and that’s the reason why we have come here. After settling down, Kapil asked dadi’s if they’ve got a gun to which they reply “they haven’t but if he gets it, she can fire and show him how it works”. Check out the promo here:

The Kapil Sharma Show has got a huge fan base and is always topping the TRP charts. Every week we see new celebrities coming in to promote their movies. Meanwhile, Saand Ki Aankh is releasing on October 25, 2019. The film is produced under the direction of Tusshar Hiranandani, while its producer is Anurag Kashyap.

