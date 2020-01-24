SSMB27: Mahesh Babu To Play Spy & Not A Gangster In Vamshi Paidipally’s Next Directorial?

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu who is currently in New York with his family for a vacation there is making headlines not only for the success of his Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru but also for the buzz following his next which has been tentatively titled #SSMB27.

The latest news related to Mahesh Babu’s next is that the Telugu actor will be playing a spy in filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial.

It was last year when there were speculations about the dashing actor playing a gangster in his next.

Gangster or Spy? Nothing yet has been confirmed, as an official statement related to the same is yet to be made by the makers and the actor.

With #SSMB27, it will be for the second time where Mahesh and Vamshi will be teaming up for a film project. The director and actor duo of Vamshi and Mahesh had earlier worked together Maharshi, which released in Summer last year and was declared one of the biggest hits in Tollywood in 2019.

Reportedly, the makers of #SSMB27 have roped in music sensation and music director, S Thaman to compose music for Mahesh Babu’s next.

Talking about Mahesh’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film is having a great run in the theatres. The Anil Ravipudi directorial has Rashmika Mandanna as its leading lady.

The action drama has Prakash Raj as its lead antagonist, with actress Vijayashanthi in a key role.

