It is heard that the team of RRR has a tentative quote of 250 crores in the limelight, surpassing the record of 2.0. The makers are not ready to go lesser given the resplendence of the film. 2.0, Rajinikanth and Shankar’s film is on the top with a record of an approximately 170 crores satellite and digital rights.

SS Rajamouli, the visionary of Telugu Cinema is known for directing 11 consecutive hits at the box office, in a span of 18 years. His career growth has made people believe that no matter what he makes, it will never be anything lesser than a hit. With Baahubali: The Beginning and The Conclusion, he has taken the Indian Cinema to the global level. At the moment, he is at the same level as Hollywood directors which is why people are ready to invest higher amounts of money in the film.

Baahubali: The Conclusion has catapulted the expectations on his next project. SS Rajamouli has taken almost a year to announce the project and this shows that he is extremely careful in filming RRR. The first schedule of the film with 10 days stretch, was finished in November. The second schedule of the film has been started on January 21.

While the duration of the production is still unclear, the success of his previous films has kept the investors waiting on their toes. People are enthusiastic to bag all kinds of rights of the RRR movie, and the same applies to the satellite and digital rights. Many big players are known to be in negotiations for acquiring the rights of this sturdy multi-starrer. It is also reported that RRR will be made in more than four different languages, and is expected to shatter the records for holding the highest amount of satellite and digital rights.

