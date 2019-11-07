Shruti Haasan On Parents Kamal Haasan-Sarika’s Divorce: “Happy That They Did What They Did”

Shruti Haasan is one actress who has never shied away from being honest and vocal about instances of her personal life. And on the occasion of her father, the celebrated Kamal Haasan’s birthday today, Shruti has opened up about how her father’s divorce with mother Sarika impacted her.

In her recent interview, the Luck actress said, “A lot of people who had gone through the same thing I did would say that splitting up (referring to her mother and father’s divorce) is news to other people. It’s not news to people in the house. I was happy that they did what they did because they’re both wonderful individuals who deserved happiness in their own parameters. They were people before they were my parents and this is something that I always said. I understood this very early on.”

Shruti has said that though the split of any two individuals is a sad notion, it is better than living in a forced, fragmented or broken relationship altogether. Shruti further said to Film Companion in the same interview, “In fact, it’s sad when any two people split apart. Now, as an adult who’s had her own share of relationships, I can tell you hands down that if it’s not working, don’t try and glue the fragments together because when the storm hits, it’s going to fall apart. So, it’s better to separate. It would seem like a separation to the outside world, but we’ve kind of already prepped for it.”

Kamal Haasan, who celebrated his 65th birthday today, married Sarika in 1988 has two daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2002.

