Gorgeous Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty who is quite active on her social media sites never misses a chance to turn heads with adorable pictures and videos. The Baazigar actress has been making headlines from the past couple of days following her graceful dance moves in a saree to the tunes of Butta Bomma from Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun’s recent release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo on TikTok.

https://www.tiktok.com/@theshilpashetty/video/6790998832168635653

Shilpa’s video has been going viral all across the social media platforms on the Internet, and the beautiful actress is been showered with compliments for her moves by her fans and followers.

Talking about the song i.e Butta Bomma, the romantic track from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is been crooned by Bollywood music sensation Armaan Malik.

The song when released was an instant hit, as it was well received and appreciated by cine goer and music lovers. The music for the song is been composed of Tollywood music sensation S Thaman.

In the film (Ala Vaikunthapurramloo), the groovy romantic track has Allu Arjun shaking his leg along with Pooja Hegde.

The Allu Arjun starrer which released on the occasion of Sankranti last month has been liked very much by the audience and it has been declared as blockbuster hit following its successful run at theatres and box office.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty who was last seen on big screens in 2014 released Dishkiyaaon, has two big projects in her hands in the form of filmmaker Shabbir Khan’s directorial Nikkama, and ace director Priyadarshan’s comedy venture Hungama 2

