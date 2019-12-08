Sarileru Neekevvaru: ‘Suryudivo Chandrudivo’ From Mahesh Babu Starrer To Be Out Tomorrow

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming directorial release Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has been creating a buzz all over from the past number of weeks for all right reasons. Post garnering rave reviews for the film’s first teaser and the first song, as super massy track, ‘Mindblock’, the makers are all set to unveil the second track from the much-anticipated release.

The song that we are talking about has been titled as Suryudivo Chandrudivi which will be a family song featuring Mahesh Babu along with veteran actress Vijayshanthi.

It was yesterday when Mahesh Babu who is quite active on Instagram with close to 4 Million followers shared the song poster. along with with a caption that read: Next one from #SarileruNeekevvaru!! #SuryudivoChandrudivo out on Monday :)

The song ‘Suryudivo Chandrudivo’ is been shot in the backdrop of a village with lush greenery. The music for the track has been composed by Tollywood Music sensation Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

Talking about the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru has Mahesh Babu playing the role of a character named Ajay Krishna who is a major in the Indian military.

The film has gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead opposite Mahesh.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has ace actor Prakashraj as a lead antagonist.

The Mahesh Babu starrer is a Sankranthi release which will hit big screens on 11th January 2020.

