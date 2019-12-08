Driving Licence Star Prithviraj Sukumaran Soon To Head For A Long Break

Mollywood star and director Prithviraj Sukumaran has been on his toes professionally from the past many months. The star actor of Malayalam films who was last seen on big screens in Brothers Day had been shooting for three back to back films from the past few months.

The films that we are talking about are Driving Licence, Ayyapnum Koshium and Aadujeevitham which is still in the filming process.

Prithviraj who is quite active on Social media sites yesterday took to his Twitter account to announce that he has wrapped up Ayyapnum Koshium, which also stars Biju Menon in lead, along with a note that he will soon be heading for a break of three months, the longest break ever in his filmy career, to spend some quality time with his daughter and family.

His note read:

2019 has been one of the best years for Prithviraj professionally. The actor made his debut as a director with blockbuster hit Lucifer which had Mollywood megastar Mohanlal in lead. Following which Prithvi was seen in a pivotal role in Pathinettam Padi along with none other than Mammootty.

Also, his last release Brothers Day garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences.

The actor now keenly awaits the release of one of the much-anticipated films in Mollywood, Driving Licence. The film has Prithvi playing a superstar along with National Award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu who will be playing former’s die-hard fan.

So far the trailer, song, and teaser of the film have been very well received by the audience.

The film has actress Deepti Sati opposite Prithviraj, and Mia George opposite Suraj.

The Prithviraj starrer is been helmed by Jean Paul Lal.

Driving Licence is a Christmas release that will hit big screens on 20th December.

