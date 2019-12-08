Commando 3 Box Office Day 9: Comes Down To Very Low Level In Second Week

Commando 3 Box Office: Vidyut Jammwal starrer action drama Commando 3 started fairly and trended well for the first 4 days but started declining from Tuesday. C3 still collected 29.24 crores in the first week and became the highest-grossing film in the Commando franchise.

However, Aditya Datt’s film seems to be going no far from here. As the film entered the second week, it faced a strong reduction of screens due to the release of two new films Pati Patni Aur Woh & Panipat. Commando 3 hence collected mere 37 lakhs on Day 8. It took a limited jump on Saturday and collected 51 lakhs taking the total to 30.12 crores.

Commando 3 is expected to show some growth again on Sunday but that is unlikely to make much difference in the final total because the numbers have already come to very low levels. The lifetime total is expected to be in the 32-33 crores range.

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal has reacted on the storm over Commando 3, by saying that controversies are part and parcel of the film industry. Vidyut added saying that makers of the film did not intend to hurt people sentiment with the particular scene that has raised objections from certain sectors.

Commando 3 landed in a controversy over a scene involving wrestlers, who are shown harassing schoolgirls. Many netizens criticized the film terming the sequence as derogatory towards wrestlers. Well-known Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar has also objected to the particular scene, where a group of wrestlers is shown to try and molest a girl because she wears a skirt to school. Previously, wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Yogeshwar Dutt had also objected to the scene.

