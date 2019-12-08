Cheesecake Actor Akanksha Thakur: “I Wish We Could Go On Social Media Detox At Times”

Actress Akanksha Thakur feels we are living in an age when all of us are addicted to social media. No matter how much we try, we just can’t stay away from it. The actress feels we should sometimes go on a social media detox.

“I do feel social media is taking up a lot of our time. I wish we could go on social media detox at times. Everyone can just shut it for a day. All of us are addicted. No matter how much we try to stay away from social media, it just doesn’t happen. It does affect the balance of your relationship but I think there is always a way out,” he said.

On the work front, Akanksha’s latest release is “Cheesecake”, an MX original series created by TVF. In the series, Akanksha stars alongside Jitendra Kumar. The actors play a married couple who are lonely, despite being together. A lost dog, named Cheesecake accidentally enters their life and gradually makes them realize the importance of unconditional love.

Quizzed about the increasing problem of loneliness that married couples face today, the actress shared: “That is happening to an extent because of work and stress. I feel, at the end of the day it is entirely up to you how you handle it. If you realise that this is happening to you, then you will have to balance it out. You have to make an effort for anything. This is a decision which you need to make. And it is important to stick to your decision and not give up easily.”

Akanksha feels her character in “Cheesecake” is very close to real life, and young couples can easily relate to it. “I am playing a character called Sameera. She is ambitious, has her own career goals and at the same time she has to balance her relationship with her husband. Right now, she is going through a phase where she is feeling frustrated with her work, is unable to maintain balance between work and personal life. I think all of us go through this at some point of our lives,” she said.

The actress, who has featured in web shows like “Permanent Roommates” and “Pitchers”, is a popular face in the world of digital entertainment. She expressed eagerness to experiment with different on-screen characters in the digital platform and at the same time try her luck in films.

“I want to experiment more with characters. I really want to play characters which you always see a guy doing, which is happening very slowly. I feel, there is a lot we can do. There are a lot of different genres which I want to explore. I love horror, so, I am just waiting for somebody to cast me in a horror genre. Also, I love action and thrillers. I have been working in the digital space and enjoying it but I am also eager to work in films,” she said.

