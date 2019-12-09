Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu Releases Soulful Melody Track Surudivo Chandrudivo Crooned By B Praak

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru happens to be in talks all over. The buzz related to the film is very high following the teaser which was unveiled a couple of weeks back.

Post garnering overwhelming response for the first track from the film, a super massy track, Mindblock, Mahesh released the second track.

The song that we are talking about has been titled Surudivo Chandrudivo.

Mahesh shared the song on Twitter along with a tweet that read: “One of my personal favourites !! Enjoy : )”

Talking about the song, Surudivo Chandrudivo is a soft soulful melody track sung by Bollywood playback singer B Praak. The music for the track is been composed by Tollywood Music sensation Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP. The heartfelt lyrics have been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

In the video, one gets to see the shoot of the song featuring Mahesh along with Lady Amitabh aka Vijayashanthi and the rest of cast. The team Sarileru Neekevvaru can be seen having a gala time during the song shoot.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film has gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady. The Mahesh starrer has ace actor Prakashraj as the lead antagonist.

The action drama is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is a Sankranthi release that will hit the big screen on 11th January 2020.

