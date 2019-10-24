Sanjay Dutt To Be A Part Of Mohanlal’s Next Malayalam Venture?

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal has been quite busy for the last few days as he is busy shooting for filmmaker Siddique’s action venture titled Big Brother. The veteran actor who will be seen in the Malayalam film in action avatar took everyone by surprise yesterday evening after he posted a picture on his Instagram handle with Sanjay Dutt.

The post that has gone viral on the internet, was captioned as: “Big Brother with Munna Bhai @duttsanjay” by Mohanlal.

Following the picture, speculations have been doing rounds among cine-goers about the possibility of Sanjay’s cameo in the Mohanlal starrer.

Talking about the Mohanlal starrer Big Brother, the film also features Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, Anoop Menon, Honey Rose along with others in major roles.

The action venture is slated to release on 20th December this year.

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay Dutt, the veteran actor who was last seen on the big screen in Prasthanam, has his handful with multiple projects. The actor who is currently busy with Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2 has Girish Malik’s Torbaaz, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

