Samuel L. Jackson Wants To Be A Part Of Baahubali 3 – S.S. Rajamouli & Karan Johar, Are Y’All Listening?

We all know what a huge fan base Marvel universe has and we all literally go la la lo over each movie that releases in our country. Recently, one such huge fan – Prajakta Koli (MostlySane), a famous YouTuber got the chance to interview Samuel L. Jackson of Captain Marvel, and he revealed that he’d love to be a part of the Baahubali franchise!

Check out the excerpts of the interview below:

If you had to play an Avenger, which one would you choose to be?

– Everyone wants to be Iron Man.

Have you ever been to India?

– I have not.

Do you plan to? Because we would love to have you there, everyone is dying to see you there!

– Only, if they give me a job

Would you want to be in a Bollywood Movie?

– Yea, I want to be in Baahubali 3.

Really?

– No, I’m just kidding. I would come into a movie… yeah… I would love to come to Bollywood.

What do you like the most about Bollywood movies. Have you watched any? Have you had the chance of watching any?

– Did I just say Baahubali or did I make that up?

It’s been there forever.

– What? Baahubali 1 or 2?

Baahubali 2 is new!

– Oh it’s okay. Yeah, I mean, yeah I have watched yeah, I don’t sing and dance but I can fake it.

But, yeah, I’m sure you can do it.

– Yeah, I can make it happen.

S.S. Rajamouli, Karan Johar and the entire team of Baahubali, are you all listening? Although the makers had previously stated that there’d only be 2 parts, now Samuel wants it, we want it, y’all have to make it!

To all our users – Let’s make it trend on Twitter, what say? We want #WeWantBaahubali3

