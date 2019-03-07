Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 Has A Taapsee Pannu Connect!

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he discussed the script of the upcoming film “Article 15“, directed by Anubhav Sinha, with actress Taapsee Pannu at the Delhi airport.

Ayushmann tweeted his look from the film on Wednesday. The common link between Ayushmann and Taapsee here was Sinha, who had last helmed the actress in “Mulk“.

Taapsee commented on Ayushmann’s image: “Make me proud both of you!”

To that, Ayushmann replied: “I remember discussing this script with you at Delhi airport.”

Article 15 of the Indian Constitution is about the prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

In the film, while Ayushmann will essay the principal protagonist, the supporting cast comprises Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M. Nasser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, Ronjini Chakraborty and Zeeshan Ayub.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, went on the floors on March 1 in Lucknow.

