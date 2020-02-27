Samantha Akkineni & Game Over Director Ashwin Saravanan To Come Together For a Horror Drama; Read DEETS

Actress Samantha Akkineni who kickstarted 2020 with romantic drama Jaanu, has been making headlines following her completion of a decade in films, and Tamil venture Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which she has recently signed. The latest news regarding the gorgeous actress is that she has signed for a horror venture.

Yes, you read it right. Apart from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha who is known for serious and romantic characters has also signed in her first-ever horror film which will be helmed by filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan.

About Ashwin Saravanan, the filmmaker is known for his critically acclaimed women-oriented films like Game Over and Maya.

The supporting cast of Samantha Akkineni’s horror venture is yet to be disclosed by the makers.

Meanwhile, talking about Samantha Akkineni’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the Tamil romantic comedy also has Kollywood superstars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in lead roles.

With Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, it will be for the very first time where Nayanthara and Samantha, two of the most talented and versatile actresses from the South will be sharing the same screen space.

It will also be for the first time where Samantha will be acting with her favourite actor, Vijay Sethupathi.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is expected to go on floors soon, and it will be helmed by Nayanthara’s beau Vignesh Shivan.

The romantic comedy is been jointly bankrolled by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studios and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures.

Music for the film is composed by Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

