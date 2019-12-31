Samajavaragamana Promo: Allu Arjun’s Graceful Moves & Exotic Locations Of Paris Are A Visual Treat

The makers of Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are leaving no stone unturned to draw cine-goers to cinema halls on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi. Post garnering a whopping 100 Million plus views and 1 Million view upvotes to the unplugged version of Samajavargamana, the makers today unveiled the promo of song video.

The makers took to their twitter account to share the song promo along with a tweet that read: “Welcome this New Year with Song of the Year, #Samajavaragamana Video Promo!!”

Talking about the song promo, the 59-second long video is a visual treat with a gorgeous backdrop from the exotic locales of Paris. Allu Arjun can be seen at his best, as the superstar can be seen showcasing his catchy moves to impress his ladylove Pooja Hegde in the song.

The romantic track is been crooned by Sid Sriram. The music for the track has been composed by S Thaman. The lyrics have been penned by Seetharama Sastry.

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Bollywood actress Tabu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Nassar, Sachin Khedekar along with others.

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations productions.

The Allu Arjun starrer will hit big screens on 12th January on occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

