Tollywood filmmaker Sujeeth who helmed the magnum opus project Saaho, which had Telugu superstar Prabhas and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor in lead, yesterday got engaged to girlfriend Pravalika. The filmmaker and his fiance kept it simple with only family members in attendance in a low key ceremony. The engagement took place at Hyderabad with proper measures being followed amid COVID-19.

The very news of Sujeeth’s engagement had Prabhas fans go gaga as they took to Twitter to shower wishes for the filmmaker and his fiancee Pravalika.

Congratulations the most talented director in tollywood #Sujeeth anna 🔥💞😘💖 u will be the one of the best director in India cinemas 😍 HAPPY MARRYED LIFE 💐💐 #Prabhas #Prabhas20 #Prabhas20Firstlook #Prabhas20Update #prabhasfans pic.twitter.com/gL7PLOPWNk — Vizag Rebels (@rebels_vizag) June 11, 2020

For those unversed, Pravalika is a dentist by profession. Sujeeth and Pravalika have been in a relationship for quite a long time.

Talking about Sujeeth, on the work front, the filmmaker will be helming Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi starrer action-political drama which has been tentatively titled as #Chiru153. The Telugu flick will be an official remake of Malayalam hit Lucifer.

The film venture had Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the titular role. The Mollywood film when released had set cash registers ringing, as it had a great run in theatres and garnered good collection at the box office.

Lucifer was helmed by Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who also had a small yet important role in the film.

