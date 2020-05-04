RRR: SS Rajamouli Gets Ram Charan To Take Professional Boxing Lessons From Neeraj Goyat

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has been the talk of the town following his much anticipated RRR. The star actor who is known to go the extra mile to give complete justice to the characters that he portrays on a big screen has made sure to leave no stone unturned for his character Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR.

It was yesterday when professional boxer Neeraj Goyat took to his Twitter handle to share a picture with Ram Charan. The boxer along with his tweet had a caption that read, “Had a great time with @AlwaysRamCharanon set of @RRRMovie”

As per a report from gulte.com, RRR has an intense boxing sequence of Ram Charan, and to perfect it RRR’s director SS Rajamouli sought the help of Neeraj Goyat for which he readily agreed to train the actor. Neeraj also gave his inputs for the particular boxing fight episode in the film.

Apart from Ram Charan, RRR, the magnum opus also has Telugu star Jr.NTR in lead along with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn and the gorgeous Alia Bhatt in key roles.

RRR is helmed by SS Rajamouli will release on 8th January 2021 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

So far the trailer motion poster and Ram Charan’s character motion poster has been very well liked by the audience.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!