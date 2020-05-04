After Master, Will Thuppakki 2 Be Thalapathy Vijay’s Next?

It was in the year 2012 when the actor-director duo of Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss took the box office by storm with action thriller Thuppakki. The film that year went on to become one of the highest grosser in Kollywood. Now, out of the blue, the speculations about Vijay’s next being Thuppakki 2, are doing rounds.

However, yesterday an Instagram post by Thuppakki’s cinematographer, Santosh Sivan had Thalapathy Vijay fans go gaga. The post that we are talking about has a collage of Thalapathy Vijay’s character Jagadish Dhanapal from Thuppakki.

The very post was enough for Thalapathy Vijay fans to trend hashtag #Thuppakki2 on twitter.

#Thuppakki2 #Master@actorvijay @akshaykumar

If THUPPAKKI 2 happens then simultaneously HOLIDAY 2 will happen too. So,what if Vijay sir and Akshay sir both act as villains in each others movies and be the heroes in their own respective movies or Rather do a multi starrer?! pic.twitter.com/hKgC6QlJhC — Ray Master (@SAbhiVJOffl) May 3, 2020

#Thuppakki2 in process, as widely speculated? Ace Dop Santosh Sivan on insta 👇 pic.twitter.com/xna1kGIKWt — Vaniyambadi Online VMI (@Vaniyambadi_Vmi) May 3, 2020

#Thuppakki2

This is the craze of the fans for him @actorvijay .No Posters,No official confirmation .Still trend in twitter..!! Will it gonna happen ??!#Master pic.twitter.com/zBv1KmvBsR — Actor Vijay (@actorvijayoffil) May 3, 2020

However, an official confirmation is yet to made by the makers.

Thuppakki which released in 2012 had actress Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in lead.

The film was also later made in Hindi by AR Murugadoss as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead.

More about Thalapathy Vijay, the star actor who is currently practicing quarantine amid lockdown has a big release this year in the form of the action thriller, Master.

Master has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady and actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

So far the songs of Master have been well accepted by the audience. The film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was initially supposed to release on 9th April, but due to lockdown, the release date has been postponed.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will hit big screens in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

