RRR: SS Rajamouli On Why He Chose Alia Bhatt & If There Is A Love Triangle Between Her, Jr NTR & Ram Charan

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her big South debut with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The Baahubali director recently opened up on why he signed Alia for the part and also whether there is a love triangle between the actress, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Deets below.

RRR, elaborated to be Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Rathatham Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil and Rise Roar Revolt in Hindi has become one of the most anticipated films. It will also mark Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s much spoken about South appearance.

Talking about why Rajamouli chose Alia for RRR, as per a report in Hindustan times, He said, “I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ramcharan Teja) both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her.”

Meanwhile Alia was supposed to begin shooting for her part soon. But the outbreak of the pandemic brought things to a stand still. Talking about it, the filmmaker added, “The shoot with Alia which was supposed to happen this month got cancelled due to the pandemic. We need to re-work the dates and schedules. I am looking forward to working with her.”

There have been a lot of speculations about the story of the film and also the characters. The strongest being that it is love triangle between Alia, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Rajamouli has rubbished the speculation and revealed that there no triangle between the three.

The film is said to be set in 1920, based on lives of two real heroes Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is set for a January 8, 2021 release and will hit the big screen in 10 languages.

