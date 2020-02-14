Ram Charan Sends His Best Wishes To BFF Rana Daggubati For ‘Aranya’

Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati is on cloud nine following all the praises and appreciation he has been getting for the teaser of his upcoming Telugu release Aranya, which in Hindi has been titled Haathi Mere Saathi and in Tamil as Kaadan.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan who is a very close and dear friend of Rana this afternoon took to his Instagram story to let Know Baahubali actor on how excited he is after watching the latter’s act in the teaser and to send his best wishes to the film.

As Ram on his Instagram story wrote: “Amazing transformation by Rana!! interesting concept!! All the best!! #Aranya”

Talking about Aranya, the Rana Daggubati starrer which happens to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year has the Ghazi Attack actor as the land and forest protector who won’t shy away from risking his life to save nature and vegetation from co-operating giants who are a big threat to his home (jungle) and his family(animals).

The Telugu star who is known to go skin deep of every character to give complete justice to his role had lost oodles of weight to suit his part as the protector of forest in Aranya.

Aranya has Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain along with others in pivotal roles.

The multilingual is been helmed by Prabu Solomon and is been bankrolled by Eros International.

The Rana Daggubati starrer will hit big screens on 2nd April.

