Making our Valentine’s week more lovable this year, the makers of the much awaited multi-lingual film, ‘Radhe Shyam’ have released a small glimpse of Prabhas from the film.

The breathtaking poster has ‘Darling’ Prabhas walking down the streets of Rome, all love struck. The audience will be seeing the actor donning the lover boy hat in the film, and romancing the gorgeous Pooja Hegde.

The makers have also announced the time for the teaser launch of Radhe Shyam on Valentine’s Day at 9:18 AM.

In the caption Prabhas writes, “See you all on Valentine’s Day for a glimpse of # Radhe Shyam”

After the recent announcement, the audience has been eagerly waiting to watch Prabhas in the romantic light, yet again, after almost a decade. Prabhas probably is India’s most desirable actor and it will be a treat to watch him in a romantic role.

‘Radhe Shyam’ will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

