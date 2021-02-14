And the makers of Radhe Shyam are here with the Valentine’s Day gift they promised to the fans. It has been a long time since the fans of Prabhas & Pooja Hegde are waiting to catch the glimpse of the upcoming big-budget epic romantic film and now it’s here.

Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the Radhe Shyam world. In the video which has been shared in multiple languages, we can see our lover boy looking for his girl in the crowd. As he shouts her name, we are filled with love inside out just like the crowd.

But that’s not the end as in the next scene both are seen having a heart-to-heart conversation. As she asks him if he considers himself a Romeo, his answer sets the stage for the film and also leaves you asking for more.

The makers have also announced the release date of the film and guess what, it’s hitting the cinemas all across on July 30. Isn’t it amazing? Check out the glimpse below:

Interestingly, Prabhas was last seen donning the lover boy hat in Darling which released back in 2010.

Meanwhile, it was just last month when Pooja Hegde wrapped up a schedule of Radhe Shyam.

Pooja posted a picture on her Instagram Stories. In the image, the actress was looking at the camera as she was seen sitting in a backseat of a car.

“Schedule wrap on #RadheShyam after a long 30-day schedule… Now home for a fleeting second (airplane emoji)… Hyderabad — Bombay (airplane emoji),” she wrote on the picture.

Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, while Sachin Khedakar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma in other pivotal roles. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Are you looking forward to Radhe Shyam? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

