Pushpa: Sukumar To Kickstart Shoot Of The Film With A Duet Track On Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna?

Filmmaker-actor duo of Sukumar and Allu Arjun is all set to collab for the third time in their career with the much in talks, Pushpa. The duo who have tasted success with their earlier releases Arya (2004), and Arya 2 (2009), are teaming up after a decade. Taking a look at the track record, the expectations among the audience from the duo are quite high.

Reportedly, Pushpa which is put on halt amid lockdown is expected to go on floors from August. The film has south diva Rashmika Mandanna in lead opposite Allu Arjun.

Now as per a report from tollywood.net, director Sukumar is planning to shoot songs of Pushpa first. As per the portal, the first song will be a duet track featuring the lead pair of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

The report also has that the song will be filmed at the Ramoji film city in Hyderabad. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited from the makers.

In Pushpa, Allu Arjun will be portraying a role with grey shades, as he will be seen as red sandalwood smuggler. The film will also be his first pan India release, as it will hit big screens in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

If reports are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna in the action thriller will be seen playing Allu Arjun’s better half. The lead pair has been taking language lessons for their roles, as the duo will be seen conversing in the Chittoor accent.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!