Prati Roju Pandaage Trailer: Sathyaraj Steals The Show With His Versatility In This Sai Dharam Raj & Rashi Khanna film

Tollywood heartthrob Sai Dharam Raj starrer Prati Roju Pandaage has been in news all over for a long time. The film which happens to be one of the most awaited releases of this year in Tollywood is on the verge of its release. Following great response for the glimpses, posters, songs and motion posters, the makers finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer from the film yesterday evening.

Talking about the trailer, one must add that the 2 Minute 18 seconds long video is no less than a treat, as it has all the elements to entertain and to make cine-goers catch the film in theatres.

The trailer starts off with an emotional note as one gets to see ace actor Sathyaraj all depressed, as he has been diagnosed with lung cancer and has been told by doctors that he only has a maximum of five weeks life span. The veteran actor wants his sons, who are well settled abroad, to be there with him at this tough phase of his life battling a life-threatening illness, but his sons are least interested to even meet their father. Sathyaraj can be seen all disappointed and lonely with no hopes. And that’s when Sai Dharam Tej, who plays his grandson enters his life to make him believe that never to lose hope and motivates him to lead an active life as one gets to see the grandfather-grandson having a gala time, having fun ad laughing their hearts out making sure to enjoy every bit of life.

The film has gorgeous Rashi Khanna as Sai Dharam Raj’s lover. Whereas, veteran actor Rao Ramesh is seen playing one of Sathyaraj’s two sons.

The music for songs in the film is been composed by S.Thaman.

Prati Roju Pandaage is been helmed by Maruthi Dasari and is produced by Allu Aravind under UV Creations and GA2 Pictures.

