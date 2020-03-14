Prabhas 20: Official Title & First Look Poster To Be Revealed On THIS Date?

It’s been over a year since Tollywood superstar Prabhas’ upcoming romantic venture which has been tentatively titled Prabhas 20, has been doing rounds all across the Internet and news portals. Prabhas 20 which has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, is one of the biggest anticipated releases of the year in the country.

Reportedly, the makers are eyeing in to announce the official title and the first look poster of the Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi i.e Telugu New Year which falls on 25th March.

However, an official confirmation from the makers regarding the same is still awaited.

For those unversed, like Baahubali series, and Saaho, Prabhas 20 too will be a Pan India release, that will big screens in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.

The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer also have veteran Bollywood actress Bhagyashree in a key role.

There are speculations about the makers planning to release the film on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera, but nothing yet has been confirmed by the makers.

Prabhas 20 is being helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, and it is bankrolled by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies banner.

After wrapping up the shoot of the Hyderabad schedule, Prabhas 20 team is busy filming crucial portions of the romantic drama in some of the beautiful European locations.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!