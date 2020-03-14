Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 8 Early Trends: Tiger Shroff’s Actioner Faces A BIG Drop!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff-Riteish Deshmukh-Shraddha Kapoor’s last week’s release Baaghi 3 has entered the second week on a very low note. During the opening week, it somehow sustained strongly despite poor reviews and average word-of-mouth but now, after Angrezi Medium’s release and theatres being closed across major cities, the film is facing a severe blow.

As per the early trends that are flowing in, Baaghi 3 collected 1.55-1.95 crores on day 8. The overall collection now stands at 92.22-92.62 crores. The good thing for this action entertainer is that it is working well is small mass pockets but it’s falling short of the desired numbers. As of now, one awaits to see if it manages to cross the 100 crore mark in the second weekend.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 released on 6th March. It also features Vijay Varma, Ankita Lokhande, Jameel Khoury and Jaideep Ahlawat, in key roles.

Recently, Ahmed Khan expressed his happiness with the opening weekend box office performance of his latest directorial Baaghi 3. The film starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor collected 53.83 crores at the domestic box office in its first weekend.

“People loving my work is the most important thing. We were expecting this because even Baaghi 2 was taken very well by the audience. So I had an intuition that people will accept Baaghi 3,” the filmmaker told IANS.

Khan, who also directed Baaghi 2, gives credit to the film’s action quotient and lead actor Tiger Shroff’s popularity for the franchise’s success. “One (reason for success) is definitely Tiger Shroff’s fan following, and the other is the film’s action, which merges with the story. The credit surely goes to Tiger Shroff. This is because even though other heroes can perform action, he is trained very well to do this kind of action,” said the filmmaker.

