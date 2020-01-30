Post RRR, Ram Charan’s Next To Be Helmed By Saaho Director Sujeeth?

Tollywood Superstar Ram Charan who was last seen on the big screens last year in Vinaya Vidheya Rama happens to be super busy these days following the shoot of his much-awaited RRR.

Now as per the latest reports, post finishing RRR, the Telugu actor will be kickstarting his next which will be helmed by Saaho maker Sujeeth. However, an official confirmation from Ram and Sujeeth is awaited.

Talking about Ram’s RRR, the SS Rajamouli’s directorial happens to be one of the most awaited releases of the year. The shoot of film which went on floors last year is going at a brisk pace in Hyderabad.

The film also has Tollywood heartthrob Jr.NTR in lead along with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a key role. Reportedly, the makers and the actors are busy shooting some crucial portions and action sequences of the magnum opus in Hyderabad.

The period actioner also has Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt along with talented South actors Samuthirkarni, Rahul Ramakrishna and international actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

RRR is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it is based on a few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju.

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, RRR is producer by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and is all set to hit the screens later this year in 10 languages.

