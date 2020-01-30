ThrowbackThursday: Did You Know? Abhishek Bachchan Was Born On The Day Of Vasant Panchami!

#ThrowbackThursday: Throwbacks are always fun and it becomes even more interesting when it is a flashback to a special moment from one of our favourite celebrities’ life. On today’s episode of #ThrowbackThrusday, we have a picture of Abhishek Bachchan from when was born.

The picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter shows the just born Abhishek Bachchan on an incubator. What makes this picture even more special is that Abhishek was born on February 5th, which was the day of Vasant Panchami that year. Big B shared the picture yesterday when people celebrated Vasant Panchami.

We can see Amitabh Bachchan seeing the newborn adorably while Big B’s mother Teji Bachchan is also present in the monochrome video. The family is surrounded by the nursing staff and we are sure that it was an absolutely cute moment for the Bachchan family.

Check out the picture right here:

Recently, Big B was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi. The ceremony was held in Rashtrapati Bhavan and was accompanied by Abhishek and wife Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek took to Instagram to congratulate him and wrote, “My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasahab Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you.”

While receiving the award, Mr. Bachchan expressed his gratitude and also spoke how he still has more work to do and there is no retiring from it anytime soon.

