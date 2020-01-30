Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut Wishes Hair Stylist Maria Sharma For Completing 5 Decades In Industry; Also Unveils Her ‘Classical Dancer’ Look

Kangana Ranaut is certainly on a cloud nine as the flamboyant was recently honoured with prestigious Padma Shri. Apart from the award, the actress’ Panga released last week. Although the film is underperforming at the box office, Kangana and her fans are surely excited for upcoming Thalaivi.

Thalaivi is based on the life of late ex-CM of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. A few months ago, Kangana Ranaut glimpsed movie buffs with her first look which went viral in no time. Now, the actress has shared a new still in which she is seen with her stylist Maria Sharma, from Thalaivi’s sets. She is getting ready for a classical dance, as per the picture.

Kangana shared the picture to wish the legendary hairstylist for completing five decades in the industry. She captioned it as, “Wishing Maria Sharma a glorious five decades in the Indian film industry. This legendary hairstylist who worked with screen icons like Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Helen and Manisha Koirala completed 50 years on the sets of Thalaivi. #KanganaRanaut started her career with Maria Ji with films like ‘Woh Lamhe’ and ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai’. Here she’s seen putting final touches on Kangana’s stunning Indian look for #Thalaivi. Stay tuned for more.”

Meanwhile, on MG Ramachandran’s 102nd birth anniversary, the makers of “Thalaivi” shared the first look poster of actor Arvind Swami who will play the Tamil superstar and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the upcoming film.

Arvind too took to Twitter, where he shared two looks from the film, which is based on another late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who was MGR’s protege.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!