Hina Khan Looks Like An Absolute Treat As She Lives Her Marilyn Monroe Moment In Her Black Tulle Skirt Outing!

Hina Khan is all decked up for the release of her upcoming film Hacked. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film also stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in pivotal roles. Hina is busy promoting her film back and forth and her style game is on fleek.

Hina recently wore a loose white shirt with silver and golden embroidery on the front and paired it with a knee-length fluffy standout tulle black skirt. She paired it with a broad statement belt and black stilettos.

She opted for minimal makeup with just hues of nudes and bronze on the crease of eyes and nude pink lips. Her highlighter and brow game is on point styled with a messy pony hairdo.

She has accessorised the look with just silver danglers and it’s complementing the entire look.

Apart from Hacked, Hina will be next seen in The Country Of Blind. She also made her debut last year at the Cannes Film Festival and her pictures went viral in no time.

