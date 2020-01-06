PICS: Tamannaah Bhatia With Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna & Team ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ Party Together Post Pre-Release Event!

﻿Mahesh Babu fans had a gala time yesterday, as they came in large numbers to catch their favourite star live on stage at the pre-release event of the actor’s much-awaited film Sarileru Neekevvaru. Following the pre-release event of the film, which took place in Hyderabad last night, fans and cine-goers finally got to see the film’s trailer launch as well.

Accompanying Mahesh Babu at the stage of the pre-release event was the entire team of Sarileru Neekevvaru with the film’s leading ladies Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actress Vijayashanti.

Also present was the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia, who has a special dance track with Mahesh in the film. The actress shook the stage at the event with her moves on the tunes of song Daang Daang from the action drama. Following which she was applauded and praised for her performance by audience and team members of the film.

Apart from the positive response for the pre-release event from the audience and trailer launch, Sarileru Neekevvaru team had yet another reason to party and let their hair loose. The film’s director Anil Ravipudi was blessed with a baby boy yesterday morning.

Tamannah this morning took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from the party.

In the first picture, the actress can be seen with the star cast of Sarileru Neekevvaru including Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandana, director Anil Ravipudi, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and others.

In the second picture, Tamannaah can be seen with Mahesh’s daughter Sithara and her friend Aadhya.

In the third picture, the Baahubali actress is seen with Vijayshanti, Namrata, Rashmika and other cast members of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Talking about the trailer of Sarileru Neekevvaru, the audience has accepted the 2-minute 24-second video with both their hands, as the trailer has so far garnered over 5.4 Million views and with 300K upvotes its trending at #2 on Youtube.

The Mahesh Babu starrer will hit big screens on 11th January.

