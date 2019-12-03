Pics: Nivin Pauly’s Mollywood Venture ‘Padavettu’ Goes On Floors

Mollywood heartthrob Nivin Pauly has had a fantastic 2019 professionally. The actor had three big releases this year in form of action thriller Mikhael, romantic comedy Love Action Drama, and yet another action thriller Moothon. All three releases were well received by the audience and garnered a good response from all over.

The latest news related to the versatile actor is that Nivin kick-started his next film today morning which has been titled Padavettu. The actor took to his Twitter account to share the news. He shared the pictures from the location along with a tweet that read, “And we started rolling from today! #Padavettu A #SunnyWayneProductions!”

Talking about Padavettu, the Nivin Pauly starrer has gorgeous Kollywood actress Aditi Balan in lead. With Padavettu, Aditi will be making her grand debut in the Malayalam film industry.

It was in the month of June when Nivin unveiled the first look poster of Padavettu.

Extremely happy to announce my next project #Padavettu produced by my dearest friend Sunny Wayne. The movie is directed by Liju Krishna. More details will be revealed soon. @SunnyWayn pic.twitter.com/SRm5J66YAC — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) June 20, 2019

The Malayalam venture will be helmed by debutante filmmaker Liju Krishna. The Nivin Pauly starrer will be bankrolled by actor-producer Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne’s Production house.

The music for Padavettu is being composed by Govind Vasantha.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!