Pawan Kalyan To Make His Comeback With Ram Charan’s Productional Venture?

Actor-turned-politician ‘Power Star’ aka Pawan Kalyan has been in news from the past number of days following speculations among fans about his comeback in films.

Pawan’s elder brother and megastar Chiranjeevi recently in an interview had stated that the former would be making a comeback in films.

Reportedly, following the success of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy under Ram Charan’s production, Chiranjeevi wants his son Ram Charan to produce Pawan’s comeback film.

However nothing yet has been confirmed from Pawan’s side. As the Puli actor is yet to comment on his comeback in films.

The actor-turned-politician was last seen on big screen in filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas’ Agnyaathavaasi which released early last year.

The Telugu action flick also stars Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel, and Aadhi Pinisetty.

Talking about Chiranjeevi’s last release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the film had a great start on opening day and is having a great run at the box office.

The Chiranjeevi starrer also has Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupati, Jagapati Babu, Anushka Shetty in pivotal roles.

The period drama was made with a budget of 375 crores and the makers almost spent 75 crores for its visuals.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was directed by Surender Reddy and produced under Ram Charan’s Konidela production company.

The multilingual released last wednesday on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages.

