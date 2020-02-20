NTR30: Rashmika Mandanna Opposite Jr.NTR In Trivikram Srinivas’s Directorial?

Gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna happens to be all busy from the past number of days with the promotions of her upcoming release, Bheeshma. The actress is also in news following her next with Allu Arjun which will be helmed by Sukumar, and also for alleged reports of signing Tamil star Suriya’s next.

The latest related to the Geetha Govindam beauty is, as per multiple reports, there are possibilities that the actress may be signed in opposite Tollywood heartthrob Jr.NTR’s next which has been tentatively titled NTR30.

However, an official confirmation related to the same is yet to be announced by the makers.

It was only yesterday when the makers made the big announcement about Jr.NTR’s next i.e NTR30 will be helmed by Julayi maker Trivikram Srinivas.

Post debacle of Dear Comrade last year, Rashmika Mandanna made a strong comeback this year by delivering a blockbuster hit with Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu.

Rashmika’s Bheeshma which will hit big screens tomorrow has the actress opposite Telugu actor Nithiin in lead. So far the trailer, teaser and songs from the romantic comedy has been well received by the audience.

Bheeshma is been helmed by Venky Kudumula and is bankrolled by S Naga Vamshi under Sithara Entertainments.

The Rashmika starrer will hit big screens tomorrow.

About Jr.NTR, currently the actor is all busy shooting crucial portions of S S Rajamouli’s much anticipated RRR, which also has Ram Charan in lead along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

RRR will hit big screens on 8th January 2021.

