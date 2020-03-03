Not Prabhas Or Any Indian Cricketer, THIS Is Whom Baahubali Actress Anushka Shetty Will Get Married To?

Actress Anushka Shetty who was last seen on the big screen in megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been making headlines not just for her films, but also following reports about her marriage.

Early last month there were speculations about the actress planning to get married to a cricketer, prior to which there were rumours about her getting hitched to a businessman.

However, the actress rubbished it all as baseless rumours. As Anushka in a recent interview shared that she indeed is getting married really soon, but with someone whom her parents choose.

Now as per the latest report from ibitimes.com that has been doing rounds across the internet, Anushka may be taking wedding vows with veteran filmmaker Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao’s son Prakash Kovelamudi, who happens to be the director of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Bollywood release ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the actress and the filmmaker.

More about Prakash Kovelamudi, the director had married author and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon in 2014, three years after their marriage they got divorced in the year 2017.

On the work front, Anushka Shetty is currently busy with promotions of Nishabdam. The versatile actress in the thriller will be seen opposite R.Madhavan in lead.

The Anushka starrer is been helmed by Hemant Madhukar, and it is been produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation production houses.

The music for the film is been composed by Gopi Sundar.

Nishabdham will hit big screens in English, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The Anushka starrer will hit big screens this summer on 2nd April.

