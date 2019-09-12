Nishabd: Anushka Shetty Posing As A Mute Artist In The New Poster Speaks A Lot More Than Words Could!

Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty who was last seen on big screens in Telugu venture Bhaagamathie in early 2018, after almost a gap of two years will be seen in a full-fledged role in her upcoming venture Nishabdam.

The first look poster of Anushka was unveiled recently.

Talking about the poster, one gets to see the actress all busy concentrating on a subject and painting it on drawing board. As Anushka in the film is playing the role of a mute artist.

Nishabdam has R Madhavan opposite Anushka in lead along with Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey & Hollywood artist Michael Madsen in major roles.

The crime thriller is been directed by Hemant Madhukar and will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil & Telugu languages.

Nishabdam is slated to hit big screen later this year.

From work front, apart from Nishabdam, Anushka also has a big project releasing this year in form of megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The magnum opus also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Tamannah Bhatia along with others in major roles.

The film is been directed by Sudeep Reddy & Produced by Chiranjeevi’s son & Telugu star Ram Charan.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit big screens on 2nd October on occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

The film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

