Namo First Look Poster: Jayaram Looks Promising In His Next Spiritual Drama

Mollywood superstar Jayaram is one of those actors who is known to go extreme lengths for the characters which he portrays on big screens. The veteran actor who is in talks all across for his Telugu venture Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, which is on verge of its release took everyone by shock recently with his look for next, as Sanskrit spiritual drama, Namo.

The Malayalam actor who is quite active on Facebook, took to his account this morning to share the first look poster from Namo.

The actor who will be portraying the role of Kuchelan aka Sudama, Lord Krishna’s best friend, for his character shaved off his hair and also last a whopping 20 kilos to fit into the character and to give complete justice to the role.

The film is been helmed by Vijeesh Mani who is known for direction film Vishwaguru based on the life of spiritual leader and former social reformer Sree Narayana Guru which was made and released in a time span of just 51 hours and 2 minutes following a “script to screen” rule, thus creating a new Guinness World Records. The film also received the Asia Book of Records certification as well.

The Jayaram starrer has music by Anup Jalota.

If reports are to be believed the film also has some of the renowned and talented artists from across the nation in pivotal roles.

Talking about Jayaram, the actor is looking forward to the release of his Telugu venture Ala Vaikunthapuramloo starring Allu Arjun in lead. At the same time, he is also busy with the shoot of Mani Ratnam’s much in talks Ponniyin Selvan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!