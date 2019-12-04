My Santa: First Poster Of Dileep’s Christmas Comedy Has Got Us Excited

Mollywood superstar Dileep has had three big releases this year in form of Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, Subharathri, and Jack & Daniel. Now the versatile actor is all geared up with his fourth release this year in the form of comedy venture My Santa.

Yesterday the makers unveiled the first look poster from My Santa.

Talking about the poster, it has Dileep dressed up as Santa Claus along with child actor Manasvi Kottachi. The duo can be seen all excited about the festive season, as Dileep and Manasvi in the poster are jumping in the air with all smiles and excitement.

Apart from Dileep and Manasvi, My Santa also stars veteran actor Sai Kumar, Anusree, Sunny Wayne, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Siddique, Indrans along with others in pivotal roles.

The Dileep starrer is been helmed by filmmaker Sugeeth, and it is been co-produced by Ajeesh OK, Nishad Koya, Sajith Krishna, and Saritha Sugeeth under the banner of Wall Poster Entertainments.

The music for the comedy venture is been composed by Vidyasagar.

My Santa is a Christmas release that will hit big screens on 19th December.

Talking about Dileep’s last release Jack & Daniel, the film received a good opening when it released and was well appreciated by cine-goers.

The Dileep starrer was helmed by S L Puram Jayasurya, and also had Tamil star Arjun Sara in the lead role.

The action thriller was produced by Shibu Thameens and was released under the banner of Thameens film.

