Kartik Aaryan Has NOT Been Roped By Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Any Film!

After the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), there is no stopping to Kartik Aaryan’s success. He has become every director’s favourite and has signed an ample number of films in such a short span.

The recent reports stated that the Luka Chuppi actor has signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next. The report also mentioned that he was supposed to be a part of SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi alongside Alia, but couldn’t say yes due to date issues. So Bhansali has another project for him.

Well, none of these reports are true. As reported by Pinkvilla, Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions has denied the news. She said, “This is completely untrue and being spread by irresponsible media reports. Kartik is not being considered for any film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for any directorial project or otherwise for now. But we wish him all the very best for the new release.”

Currently, Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. PPAW will hit the screens on December 6.

The actor also stars in Imtiaz Ali’s love story alongside Sara Ali Khan. Titled as ‘Aaj Kal’ the film is slated to release during Valentine’s 2020. He is also a part of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

